BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh wrestlers completed a 2-0 weekend with a 44-0 whitewashing of Sacred Heart on Sunday at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
One day after after defeating No. 19 Oregon State, the 17th-ranked Mountain Hawks picked up one pin, three tech falls and five major decisions while sweeping all ten weight classes.
Elijah Jones (285) had the fall and Carter Bailey (125), Max Brignola (149) and Michael Beard (197) all worked technical falls.
Lehigh steps up in class on Saturday when they host No. 10 Oklahoma State at Grace Hall at noon followed by Oklahoma at Liberty High School at 3 p.m. as part of the Journeymen WrangleMania event.
LEHIGH 44, SACRED HEART 0
133-Connor McGonagle, L, d. Andrew Fallon, 4-1
141-Malyke Hines, L, md. Seth Brown 11-0
149-Max Brignola, L, tf. Matt Laurie, 18-3, 5:00
157-Josh Humphreys, L, md. Nick Palumbo, 8-0
165-Brian Meyer, L, md. Aidan Zarrella, 15-2
174-Jake Logan, L md. Ryan Bollentino, 17-5
184-Tate Samuelson, L, md. Hunter Perez, 13-5
197-Michael Beard, L, tf. Nick Copley, 22-7, 4:15
285-Elijah Jones, L, p. Marc Berisha, 1:26
125-Carter Bailey, L, tf. Mikey Manta, 18-1, 6:04