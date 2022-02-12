BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh wrestlers snapped a four-match losing streak with a 21-12 win over Bucknell at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
In his last home meet, senior Jordan Wood (285) went out in style with a 57-second pin over Luke Niemeyer. Wood, ranked No. 7 nationally in his weight class, was one of eight wrestlers honored prior to the match.
After falling behind 3-0 after 165, the Mountain Hawks captured the five weight classes to build a 18-3 lead. The Bison captured three of the final four bouts, but a 6-3 win by No. 28 Max Brignola over Kolby Peron sealed the victory for Lehigh.
The Mountain Hawks will close out the regular season next Saturday when they visit No. 13 Arizona State.