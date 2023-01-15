BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Lehigh wrestlers wrapped up a two-day swing through New York state with a 26-12 victory over Binghamton on Sunday at the Events Center.
After dropping two of the first three contest weight classes, the Mountain Hawks (5-6) benfited from a tech fall by Malyke Hines at 141 followed by a Max Brignola pin at 149 to take a lead that they would not relinquish.
Carter Bailey (125), AJ Burkhart (174) and Tate Samuelson (184) also earned decision for Lehigh while Michael Beard picked up a forfeit win at 197.
The Mountain Hawks return to action on Friday when they square off against Penn at the Palestra.
No. 20 Lehigh 26, Binghamton 12
285 – Cory Day (BU) dec. Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) 3-1
125 – Carter Bailey (Lehigh) dec. Micah Roes (BU) 4-1
133 – Ivan Garcia (BU) dec. Jaret Lane (Lehigh) 3-1
141 – Malyke Hines (Lehigh) tech fall Christian Gannone (BU) 17-2, 7:00
149 – Max Brignola (Lehigh) fall Michael Zarif (BU) 6:34
157 – Conner Decker (BU) dec. Tyler Sung (Lehigh) 3-1 sv
165 – Brevin Cassella (BU) dec. Luca Frinzi (Lehigh) 7-2
174 – AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) dec. Will Ebert (BU) 6-4 sv
184 – Tate Samuelson (Lehigh) dec. Jacob Nolan (BU) 4-1
197 – Michael Beard (Lehigh) won by forfeit