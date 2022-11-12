BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Michael Beard and Josh Humphreys each won twice as Lehigh split a pair of matches on Saturday with teams from the Sooner State.
The No. 14 Mountain Hawks (3-1) lost the opening match of the day 25-6 to No. 11 Oklahoma State at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Beard and Humphreys each earned decisions in the match against the Cowboys.
In the nightcap at Liberty High School's Memorial gym, Lehigh bounced back with a 24-17 victory over Oklahoma as part of Journeyman WrangleMania event. The Mountain Hawks won six of 10 bouts and heavyweight Nathan Taylor sealed the win with a second period fall.
Lehigh will be on the road at No. 18 Pittsburgh next Saturday.
No. 11 Oklahoma State 25, No. 14 Lehigh 6
197 – Michael Beard (Lehigh) dec. Luke Surber (OSU) 10-7
285 – Konner Doucet (OSU) dec. Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) 2-1
125 – Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Carter Bailey (Lehigh) 4-2, sv
133 – Daton Fix (OSU) major dec. Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) 15-5
141 – Carter Young (OSU) dec. Malyke Hines (Lehigh) 10-6
149 – Victor Voinovich (OSU) dec. Manzona Bryant IV (Lehigh) 15-13, sv
157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) dec. Kaden Gfeller (OSU) 7-6
165 – Wyatt Sheets (OSU) dec. Brian Meyer (Lehigh) 5-0
174 – Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. Jake Logan (Lehigh) 5-4
184 – Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Tate Samuelson (Lehigh) 4-2
No. 14 Lehigh 24, Oklahoma 17*
125 – Carter Bailey (Lehigh) dec. Joey Prata (OU) 5-4
133 – Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) dec. Wyatt Henson (OU) 5-0
141 – Mosha Schwartz (OU) Fall Malyke Hines (Lehigh) 3:36
149 – Mitch Moore (OU) Fall Manzona Bryant IV (Lehigh) 1:45
157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) dec. Jacob Butler (OU) 6-4
165 – Gerrit Nijenhuis (OU) dec. Brian Meyer (Lehigh) 3-1, sv
174 – Darrien Roberts (OU) dec. Jake Logan (Lehigh) 2-1, tb
184 – Tate Samuelson (Lehigh) major dec. Grayden Penner (OU) 8-0
197 – Michael Beard (Lehigh) tech fall Seth Seago (OU) 16-1, 3:38
285 – Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) Fall Josh Heindselman (OU) 4:18
* - Oklahoma was deducted a team point at 141