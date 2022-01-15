BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh wrestling team continued its winning ways with a 24-9 victory over Navy at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
The 17th-ranked Mountain Hawks extended their winning street to four straight duals. Seven Lehigh wrestlers posted wins including a fall in 3:31 at 285 pounds by Jordan Wood and a 9-1 major decision from Josh Humphreys at 157.
Jaret Lane (125), Malyke Hines (133), Connor McGonagle (141), Brian Meyer (165) and Jake Logan (174) all earned regular decisions for Lehigh (8-4).
The Mountain Hawks step up in class next weekend when they travel to Stillwater, Okla. to take on fourth-ranked Oklahoma State (8-0).