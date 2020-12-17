BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh wrestling program released its 2020-21 season schedule on Thursday. The upcoming campaign includes eight dual meets, six of which will be hosted at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
The three-time EIWA champion Mountain Hawks will face six EIWA opponents in the upcoming regular season slate.
The new season is set to begin on January 2 when Lehigh hosts Hofstra. The team's two road dual will be against Pitt and Navy, both of which will take place in January.
The regular season finale is set for February 14 against Bucknell.
The EIWA Championships are set for February 26, in a one-day format. The NCAA Championships are scheduled for March 18-20.
