Lehigh pulled off a big upset with a 19-16 over no. 7 Cornell in the annual Billy Sheridan Duel inside the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Saturday afternoon. The match came down the the final bout where the Mountain Hawks won by decision in overtime, to break the 16-16 tie, and earn the victory.
The win is the third straight for Lehigh as the Hawks are now 3-7 in duals this season. The win over Cornell is the first for Lehigh since 2016 and the first in Bethlehem since 2011.
Cortlandt Schuyler got the match-winning takedown less that one minute into sudden victory of the winner-take-all bout at 149 pounds to give his team the overall win.
The Mountain Hawks and Big Red each won five bouts in the match.
After two home matches in as many days, Lehigh hits the road to face American on Jan. 19 and Navy on Jan. 20.