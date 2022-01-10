Keith Higgins Jr.
Lehigh Athletics/HannahAlly Photography

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh freshman guard Keith Higgins Jr. was named the Patriot League Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week following his strong performance in the Mountain Hawks 1-1 week that included a victory over Colgate.

Higgins averaged 18.0 points on 65-percent shooting (13-for-20) from the floor. The West Hills, Calif. native scored a career-high 23 in Lehigh's 85-81 win against the Raiders.

It is the first Rookie of the Week honor for Higgins Jr., who was inserted into the starting lineup in late December and has flourished during the five-game stretch that coincides with the new role.