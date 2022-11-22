Following the end of the regular season this past weekend, the Patriot League announced its annual award winners and all-conference teams. Lehigh and Lafayette each with honorees across the board.
The Mountain Hawks freshman wide receiver, Geoffrey Jamiel was named the Rookie of the Year. Jameil finished with 53 catches for 649 yards and a touchdown. He became just the third Mountain Hawk to win the award, the first since 2015.
Four other Mountain Hawks represented the program, one, senior defensive back TyGee Leach named first-team defense in the league. Three others; Mikhari Sibblis, Ben DeNucci and Nate Norris named second-team defense.
Other side of the valley, Lafayette well represented on the post season honors list. Fifth year defensive linemen, Malik Hamm was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Hamm finished the year with 49 total tackles, 12.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks for the Leopards defense.
It's the second time in his career that he was named the DPoY, adding to his laundry list of awards throughout his career. Hamm also finishes his career as the Leopards all-time sack leader.
Six Leopards, including Hamm named to all-conference teams - five earning first-team honors, one with second-team honors.
Hamm was joined by Damon Washington, Marco Olivas and DaRon Gilbert on the defensive first-team. Offensively, Mason Gilbert represented the Leopards. The lone second-team honoree was on the defensive team, Jyaire Stevens.
See the full Patriot League post season awards below:
2022 Patriot League Football Major Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Sr., QB
Defensive Player of the Year: Malik Hamm, Lafayette, 5th., DL
Rookie of the Year: Geoffrey Jamiel, Lehigh, Fr., WR
Dick Biddle Coach of the Year: Bob Chesney, Holy Cross
2022 All-Patriot League Football First Team
First-Team Offense
QB: Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Sr.
QB: Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, Jr.
RB: Trey Sneed, Fordham, Gr.
RB: Peter Oliver, Holy Cross, 5th
WR: Dequece Carter, Fordham, Sr.
WR: Fotis Kokosioulis, Fordham, Sr.
WR: Jalen Coker, Holy Cross, Jr.
TE: Mason Gilbert, Lafayette, Jr.
OL: Phil Saleh, Fordham, Sr.
OL: C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: Luke Newman, Holy Cross, Jr.
OL: Nick Olsofka, Holy Cross, 5th
OL: Eric Schon, Holy Cross, Jr.
PK: Derek Ng, Holy Cross, 5th
RS: Justin Shorter, Holy Cross, So.
First-Team Defense
DL: Jon Coste, Fordham, Sr.
DL: Dan Kuznetsov, Holy Cross, 5th
DL: Malik Hamm, Lafayette, 5th
DL: Damon Washington, Lafayette, Sr.
LB: Liam Anderson, Holy Cross, 5th
LB: James Conway, Fordham, So.
LB: Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr.
LB: Marco Olivas, Lafayette, Sr.
DB: Devin Haskins, Holy Cross, Sr.
DB: John Smith, Holy Cross, Sr.
DB: DaRon Gilbert, Lafayette, Sr.
DB: TyGee Leach, Lehigh, Sr.
P: Shelby Pruett, Colgate, So.
Special Teams Non-Specialist: Devin Haskins, Holy Cross, Sr.
2022 All-Patriot League Football Second Team
Second-Team Offense
QB: Pierce Holley, Georgetown, Sr.
RB: Julius Loughridge, Fordham, So.
RB: Jordan Fuller, Holy Cross, So.
WR: Mekai Felton, Fordham, Jr.
WR: MJ Wright, Fordham, Sr.
WR: Joshua Tomas, Georgetown, Gr.
TE: Sean Morris, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: Ethan Pitzel, Bucknell, Jr.
OL: Bardhyl Gashi, Colgate, Jr.
OL: Ryan Joyce, Fordham, Sr.
OL: Lucas Portes, Fordham, Sr.
OL: Mac Hollensteiner, Georgetown, Sr.
OL: Talati Polamalu, Georgetown, Sr.
OL: Grady Smith, Holy Cross, 5th
PK: Spencer Biscoe, Colgate, So.
PK: Brandon Peskin, Fordham, So.
RS: Mason Gudger, Georgetown, Fr.
Second-Team Defense
DL: Coleman Coco, Colgate, Sr.
DL: Ibrahim Kamara, Georgetown, Sr.
DL: Jyaire Stevens, Lafayette, Sr.
DL: Mikhari Sibblis, Lehigh, Sr.
LB: Ben Allen, Bucknell, Sr.
LB: Tyler Flick, Colgate, Sr.
LB: Justin Fonteneaux, Georgetown, Gr.
LB: Mike DeNucci, Lehigh, Jr.
LB: Nate Norris, Lehigh, Sr.
DB: Brent Jackson, Bucknell, Sr.
DB: Gavin Pringle, Bucknell, Sr.
DB: Mikey Jarmolowich, Colgate, Sr.
DB: Stephen Williams II, Fordham, Sr.
DB: Wedner Cadet, Georgetown, Fr.
P: Patrick Haughney, Holy Cross, Sr.
STNS: Brock Biestek, Georgetown, So.