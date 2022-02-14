BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh University sophomore guard Mackenzie Kramer has been named Patriot League Player of the Week for the third time this season, announced Monday by the league office.
Kramer averaged 23.0 points per game with a total of nine 3-pointers in the Mountain Hawks 2-0 week that featured victories over Colgate and rival Lafayette.
The Minnesota native drained six 3-pointers against the Leopards, becoming the 12th player in program history to make 100 three-point field goals in their career. For the week, Kramer shot 60.7 percent (17-for-28) from the field and 52.9 percent (9-for-17) from beyond-the-arc.
Kramer is the fifth Mountain Hawk - and first since since Erica Prosser in 2010-11 - to be named Player of the Week three times in a single season.
Winners of four straight games, Lehigh continues the two-game road trip with a visit to Bucknell Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.