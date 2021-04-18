BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh pitcher Mason Black is having quite the season on the mound for the Mountain Hawks. The junior currently holds a 6-2 record, and has been impressing Major League scouts.
Black wasn't always throwing from the mound, in high school he initially played catcher until his coaches stepped in to change something up for his benefit. Offensively Black mentioned his struggles at the plate, and his coaches worked with him to make the switch to pitching.
He started as a closer and worked his way to becoming starter, which led him to Lehigh. The junior has watched his ERA drop each season with the brown and white, going from a 4.36 his freshman year to a 2.80 currently this season.
With the improvement to his pitching game, Black has seen his draft stock rise and could be taken anywhere from the first to third rounds according to some sources.
Black is happy with how his pitching has improved year after year, and his looking forward to what the future may bring with an opportunity to play professional baseball.