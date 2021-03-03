BOSTON, Ma. - Lehigh's comeback effort comes up short on the road in their Patriot League tournament opener at Boston University. The Terriers advancing to the next round with a 69-58 win.
The Mountain Hawks got major contributions from Marques Wilson and Jeameril Wilson. Marques finishing the game with 19 and Jeameril added 17 in the effort.
Lehigh found themselves down by eight at the half, they were just 9-for-27 from the field and 1-for-8 from beyond the arc in the first half. The offense turned around in the second half, but it wasn't enough.
The Terriers shot 55.1% from the field for the game, and had four players finish in double figures.
This loss ends the 2021 season for the Mountain Hawks, they finished with a 4-11 record.