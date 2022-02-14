BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University senior Mike Sisselberger was named the Patriot League Faceoff Specialist of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Dating to the end of the 2021 season, the preseason All-American has won the last six FOS awards recognized by the Patriot League.
Sisselberger won 14 of 16 faceoffs and collected 11 groundballs as Lehigh opened their season with a 10-5 win over NJIT.
The Mountain Hawks will travel to New York state to take on Hobart at noon on Saturday in their next action.