BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Current Lehigh and former Southern Lehigh lacrosse standout Mike Sisselberger has been named a Tewaaraton Award nominee. Sisselberger is the Mountain Hawks first nominee since Dan Taylor in 2015.
The junior currently leads the nation in faceoff percentage at 76.9, and groundballs with 112 so far.
Sisselberger most recently earned Inside Lacrosse first team Mid-Season All-American honors. He's also been named Patriot League Faceoff Specialist of the Week three times, and honored by USILA National Team of the Week twice.
The Tewaaraton is awarded annually to the top male and female college lacrosse player. Each year the Tewaaraton Foundation appoints premier collegiate coaches to the selection committee for the award.