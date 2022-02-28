BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh freshman Tyler Whitney-Sidney was named the Patriot League Men's Basketball Rookie of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
The Somerville, Mass. native averaged 10.5 points per game during the Mountain Hawks 2-0 week and did turn the ball over in 54 minutes of action.
Whitney-Sidney contributed a dozen points in Lehigh's 78-61 victory Wednesday over American and followed that up wih nine points, six rebounds and five assists in a 78-58 win at rival Lafayette on Saturday.
It is the second Rookie of the Week award for Whitney-Sidney, who was also named to the Patriot League All-Rookie team.