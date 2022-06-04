WORCESTER TWSP., Pa. - The Central Catholic boy's lacrosse winning streak came to an end at 32 on Saturday with a 16-10 loss to Marple Newtown in the PIAA 2A quarterfinals at Methacton High School.
Ben Scandone led the the Vikings with three goals and Nick Pomajevich added a pair but Central Catholic could get no closer than 10-9 after falling behind early.
It is the first loss in 14 months for the Vikings who are the defending 2A state champions. Marple Newtown will now play Lampeter-Strasburg in the semifinal round.