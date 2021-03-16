EASTON, Pa. - It was 476 days between victories for Lafayette football from November 2019 until last week's season-opening victory over Colgate. Now the Leopards look to start 2-0 in this unique, shortened 2021 spring Patriot League season.
Now Lafayette is scheduled to hit the road to face Bucknell, a team that always battles with the Leopards when they match-up. The last three games in the series were decided by seven points or less.
Saturday's showdown is the season-opening contest for Bucknell as the Bison's scheduled opener was postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.
Lafayette's offense put on a performance last week, but head coach John Garrett is expecting a lot from the Bison on both sides of the ball.
"Offensively, they do a lot of things to get the ball in space, and they have some explosive players. And the quarterback is a talented guy," Garrett said. "Defensively, they have a very disruptive scheme, and they've been very good at it. They have led the Patriot League in sacks. They've led the Patriot League in fewest yards allowed, fewest rushing yards, most turnovers. It's taken every ounce that we've had from a preparation standpoint, an execution standpoint, and a playmaking standpoint to beat them. So, it's going to be a hard-fought, close game."