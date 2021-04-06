It was delayed a bit, but now Rivalry 156 is set to be played this weekend between Lehigh and Lafayette. The Leopards return to action after a week off and take a 1-1 record into the rivalry showdown.
"Their reputation is run the ball, play good defense. And we have to recognize that and do that and make them play one dimensional. And I think we can accomplish that, but it's always, always a tough game," Lafayette head coach John Garrett said about Lehigh.
Lehigh enters the game off a 6-0 loss to Bucknell this past Saturday. The Mountain Hawks have just three points in their two games this spring.
Lafayette's last game was also against Bucknell, a 38-13 loss to the Bison.