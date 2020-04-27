Many have joined the fight to help battled COVID-19, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms started the #Goals4LV Challenge earlier this month in an effort to raise funds to battle coronavirus.
Some at 69 News have already taken the challenge and Dave Lesko took the battle on this past weekend.
The long-time sports anchor and reporter finished 12-12 and will donate $25 to COVID-19 relief efforts here in the Lehigh Valley.
Lesko challenged 69 Sports web producers Tyler Trumbauer and Jonathan Bodack as well as Sunrise reporter Ali Reid.