ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In the spirit of the Easter holiday, the WFMZ Sports department held a Peeps race on Sunday afternoon. It came down to the wire but Dave Lesko held off Dan Moscaritolo and Johnny Mangano for the win.
With the sports world on hold, the sports anchors took it into their own hands to provide some Easter Sunday dramatics to the sports world. The fate of the racers came down to the roll of the dice, Lesko getting the final roll in the end.
Dave is thrilled to come away with the victory having trained hard to come out on top in the Peeps Race. He is already looking forward to next years Peeps race between the three anchors.