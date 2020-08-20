HARRISBURG, Pa. - Ahead of Friday's PIAA meeting, which will likely decide the fate of the 2020 high school fall sports season in Pennsylvania, dozens held a "Let Them Play" rally outside of the State Capitol on Thursday. Attendees voiced their support to hold a high school sports season this fall across the commonwealth.
The PIAA had previously planned to go ahead with the season, but then pushed it back by two weeks following a sudden announcement by Governor Tom Wolf where he recommended all youth and scholastic sports be postponed until 2021, due to COVID-19 concerns. Since that announcement and the PIAA's decision, discussions between the Governor's staff and PIAA leaders have taken place.
PIAA officials are set to meet on Friday at 3 p.m. to likely decide and announce their plans for the fall. Pennsylvania is the last state in the U.S. to make a decision about its high school sports this fall.