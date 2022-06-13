STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Liberty used a sixth inning rally to vault over Hazleton 4-2 in a PIAA Class 6A semifinal contest at Creekview Park.
Trailing 2-1, the Hurricanes scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead. JC Spinosa led off the frame with a double and came around to scoring the equalizer on a Hayden O'Neill ground ball.
Liberty would add two more and Noah Gyauch-Quirk would get the final three outs to notch the complete-game victory.
The Hurricanes advance to the 6A title game at Penn State on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against either Cumberland Valley or Warwick.