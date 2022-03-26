BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Zane Landis came across with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and Liberty edged Wilson 4-3 at Liberty High School Field.
The Bulldogs took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third on RBIs from Ryan Sekulski and Ruben Livingston. The hosts answered with a pair in the bottom half of the inning with Hayden O'Neill driving in the tying run.
The score remained 3-3 until Landis scored in extra innings for the Liberty victory. O'Neill earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief while striking out four.
The Hurricanes are scheduled to play at Nazareth on Tuesday in their EPC opener while Wilson is slated to take on Penn Manor on Tuesday in their home opener.