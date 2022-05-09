BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty sophomore Jacob Rivera took a no-hitter into the seventh but settled for a 6-0 one-hit gem against Easton in a battle of EPC heavyweights.
The Hurricanes (18-1) did their offensive work early with five first inning runs. Jacob Scheirer contributed an RBI double and Noah Gouch-Quirk followed with a run-scoring triple. Rivera then helped his own cause with an RBI single as Liberty won their 17th straight game.
Both teams have clinched spots in the District 11 Class 6A field. The Hurricanes wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Pocono Mountain East. Easton (12-6) is scheduled to play Hazleton on Saturday at home.