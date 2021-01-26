BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty boys' basketball team was suspended for three days after players were improperly wearing their face masks during their recent game against Northampton.
The decision comes after some Bethlehem Area School District board members raised concerns at a meeting on Monday night about the district's student-athletes not wearing masks correctly.
The EPC, the conference in which the Hurricanes compete in, mandates masks be worn at all times. Liberty is set to return to action against Easton on Saturday.