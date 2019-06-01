BREAKING NEWS

Liberty beats Emmaus for District 11 gold

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 08:29 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 08:34 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Liberty defeated Emmaus 3-1 to win the District 11 6A baseball championship on Friday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. The district crown was the program's second in the last three seasons.

The loss for the Green Hornets brought their underdog run in the district tournament to an end. Emmaus was the eighth seed in the bracket. The Hurricanes were the second.

Liberty jumped out to a 2-0 led in the opening frame and then the defense took over from there to preserve the lead and earn a spot in the state tournament.

Video courtesy of Service Electric.

