Allentown, PA (18103)

Today

A bit of snow and/or rain in the morning, tapering off and ending around midday. Turning breezy with clouds breaking for a little sun during the afternoon. Accumulations a coating to less than an inch. Several inches north of Blue Mountain..

Tonight

Turning out mainly clear. Don't forget to set the clocks ahead one hour as we spring ahead to daylight saving time Saturday night at 2am.