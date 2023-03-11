BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty boys erased a double-digit deficit to force overtime but saw their season end with a 66-64 double overtime loss to Upper Darby in the PIAA Class 6A first round on Saturdat at Liberty High School.
The Hurricanes trailed by as many as 15 but tied it on a pair of free throws from Ziego Goodman. After falling behind in the second extra period, Liberty tied it at 64-all on a three-point field goal by Nate Rivera.
Dywane Chess Jr. led the Canes with 20 points followed by Blake Hargrove with 15 and Rivera with a dozen.