Liberty defeated rival Freedom 63-51 in an EPC boys' basketball game at Freedom High School on Friday night. In an EPC girls' basketball game, Nazareth topped Northampton, 51-30, at Nazareth Area High School
With the victory, the Blue Eagles remain undefeated this season. The loss is the second for the year for the Konkrete Kids.
The setback for the Patriots is also their second of the year as Liberty's win moved them to 5-3 so far this season.
Ish Gonzalez scored a career-high 23 points for Liberty in the win. For Nazareth, Talya Brugler led all scorers with 26 points in the winning effort.