BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Christmas City showdown taking place on Friday night. Liberty looking to stake their claim atop the EPC East standings, alone.
The Hurricanes making the short trek North to Freedom, where both programs have gotten off to great starts in league play this season. Each team with near identical records up to this point.
regardless of the outcome Friday night, each of these programs will be players in the EPC and District title races as we move toward the playoffs.
Head coach Nigel Long, a key cog in the Hurricanes turnaround to get back to this point. For both Long and his squad, they're eager to hit the court against their rivals with plenty at stake.