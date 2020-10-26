YORK, Pa. - The Liberty golf team capped off a historic fall season with a silver medal at the PIAA team golf championships on Monday. The Hurricanes finished in a tie for second place with Unionville in the 3A boys' tournament.
Jordan Barker finished +1, Matt Vital carded a +3, Michael Vital finished +4, and Jimmy Barker was +10 on Monday.
Cathedral Prep won the overall team championship.
Liberty won the EPC and District 11 crowns en route to their appearance at the state championships.
