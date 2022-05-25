BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty looking for a better ending in the District XI-6A tournament after falling in the EPC semifinals. The Hurricanes starting off on the right foot with a 4-2 win over Pleasant Valley.
The Bears grabbed a 2-1 lead after the top of the second inning, but the Hurricanes were quick to respond. Tommy Mason hits a sac-fly to tie the game up at two.
Bottom of the third, the Hurricanes would take the lead en route to the win. They will face the winner between Parkland and Easton on Sunday at DeSales in the semifinals.