Liberty and Emmaus won their District 11 4A first round girls' volleyball matches on Tuesday night to advance in the tournament. The Hurricanes defeated Nazareth 3-2 and Emmaus bested Northampton 3-1.
The Blue Eagles won the first set, but Liberty came back to take the second set as the two teams traded set wins until the fifth set where Liberty won 15-12 to advance in the postseason.
The Konkrete Kids won the first set over Emmaus, but the Green Hornets won the next three to earn the victory.
Liberty is set to face top seed Parkland in the next round while Emmaus is slated to battle Freedom in the semifinals.