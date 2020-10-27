BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty-Freedom rivalry football game set for Saturday was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case among the Liberty coaching staff. Due to the positive case, other coaches are quarantining as they were considered close contacts.
Football activities for the program are on hold as of now.
It has not yet been determined if or when the game will be re-scheduled.
The Patriots are 3-1 this season and have secured a spot in the upcoming District 11 playoffs. The Hurricanes are searching for their first win of the 2020 campaign.