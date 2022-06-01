CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - District XI-6A baseball title being decided at DeSales on Wednesday night. Liberty earning their first District title in six years, ending some bad luck with a 6-1 win over Emmaus.
The Hurricanes jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, they would add two more in the second inning for a 6-0 lead. Hayden O'Neill who also kept the Green Hornets bats silent, started the scoring with a sac-fly to help his cause.
Emmaus wouldn't score until the seventh inning, their lone run of the game.