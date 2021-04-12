BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty High School girls' basketball team will be looking for a new head coach. After four seasons Andy Wescoe has resigned from the position.
The Hurricanes went 2-9 during the pandemic shortened season, losing in the first round of the District XI-6A tournament to Freedom.
Liberty athletic director Fred Harris expressed his gratitude for Wescoe's time as head coach in a release, "Coach Wescoe has spent the better part of the last 4 years impacting and mentoring our girls in the Liberty Girls Basketball Program. We are thankful for Andy’s service and wish him the best. Andy has left an indelible mark on both the school and the athletic program in his charge."
The athletics department is beginning the search for a new head coach, all applicants interested in the position should send their resume and a letter of interest to Harris.