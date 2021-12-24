BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty and Dieruff trending in opposite directions. The Hurricanes stretching their win streak to four games with a 57-50 win over the Huskies.
A closely contested game throughout, the Hurricanes held the Huskies within arms length for much of the game, holding single digit leads at each break.
Nate Rivera paced the Hurricanes with 22 points, leading all scorers in the win. The Huskies were led by Edward Acevedo, who finished with 21 points.
Liberty improves to 5-1 while the Dieruff falls to 1-5.