BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty High School athletics department held its annual Signing Day ceremony for student-athletes who will be continuing their careers at the next level.
The Hurricanes honored 29 student-athletes on Friday afternoon, seven of those going on to continue their athletic careers at the Division I level.
Liberty High School signees:
Cheerleading
Sanaa McKenzie - St. Joseph's University
Briana Ruela - Temple University
Cross Country
Ella Scott - Lycoming College
Field Hockey
Sarah Fitzpatrick - Rider University
Jazmyne Frack - Kean University
Jillian Mayes - Frostburg State
Football
Jordan Bartholomew - US Coast Guard Academy
Karim Brice - Shippensburg University
Jai Griffin - East Stroudsburg University
Siddiq Small - Millersville
Golf
Matthew Vital - Temple University
Michael Vital - Temple University
Girls Volleyball
Sydney Houchens - Virginia Commonwealth University
Alyssa Rachwal - Drew University
Courtney Shire - US Coast Guard Academy
Girls Soccer
Sophia Albino - York College of PA
Mens Soccer
Brady Vaclavik - Washington and Jefferson University
Girls Basketball
Layla Orth - King's College
Boys Basketball
Axcel Kamanga - Penn State Hazleton
Nate Rivera - Delaware Valley College
Swimming and Driving
Keller Pooley - Colorado College
Brooke Sergent - Arcadia University
Timothy Wetmore - Susquehanna University
Wrestling - boys and girls
Janeyda Ortiz - Lock Haven University
Ryan Santiago - Wilkes University
Baseball
Evan Applegate - Susquehanna University
Reece D'Amico - East Stroudsburg University
JonCarlo Spinosa - Canisius College
Ayden Zabala - Northampton Community College