Liberty High School Signing Day ceremony, 2023

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty High School athletics department held its annual Signing Day ceremony for student-athletes who will be continuing their careers at the next level. 

The Hurricanes honored 29 student-athletes on Friday afternoon, seven of those going on to continue their athletic careers at the Division I level. 

Liberty High School signees:

Cheerleading

Sanaa McKenzie - St. Joseph's University

Briana Ruela - Temple University

Cross Country

Ella Scott - Lycoming College

Field Hockey

Sarah Fitzpatrick - Rider University

Jazmyne Frack - Kean University

Jillian Mayes - Frostburg State

Football

Jordan Bartholomew - US Coast Guard Academy

Karim Brice - Shippensburg University

Jai Griffin - East Stroudsburg University

Siddiq Small - Millersville

Golf

Matthew Vital - Temple University

Michael Vital - Temple University

Girls Volleyball

Sydney Houchens - Virginia Commonwealth University

Alyssa Rachwal - Drew University

Courtney Shire - US Coast Guard Academy

Girls Soccer 

Sophia Albino - York College of PA

Mens Soccer

Brady Vaclavik - Washington and Jefferson University

Girls Basketball

Layla Orth - King's College

Boys Basketball

Axcel Kamanga - Penn State Hazleton

Nate Rivera - Delaware Valley College

Swimming and Driving

Keller Pooley - Colorado College 

Brooke Sergent - Arcadia University

Timothy Wetmore - Susquehanna University

Wrestling - boys and girls

Janeyda Ortiz - Lock Haven University

Ryan Santiago - Wilkes University

Baseball

Evan Applegate - Susquehanna University

Reece D'Amico - East Stroudsburg University

JonCarlo Spinosa - Canisius College

Ayden Zabala - Northampton Community College