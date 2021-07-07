BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty High School hired Jarrett Carnes Jr. as the school's new head girls' basketball coach, Liberty Athletic Director Frederick Harris announced via a news release on Wednesday.
Carnes Jr. takes over the program after serving as an assistant varsity coach at Kutztown High School in Berks County the past four seasons. The new leader of the Hurricanes played college basketball at Penn State Lehigh Valley in 2012 and 2013.
"Jarrett brings with him a strong background in up tempo basketball with a focus on fundamentals," Harris said in a news release. "He exudes positivity in his coaching and we look forward to Jarrett and his staff leading he Hurricanes Girls' Basketball Program."
Carnes Jr. takes over for Andy Wescoe, who left the position after four seasons at the helm.