BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty hosting their annual wrestling tournament, the 28th edition of the Bethlehem Holiday Classic hitting the mats at Memorial Gym. Plenty of local talent on display across all the divisions.
Kamal Abboud one of the of the host Hurricanes in action, in the 133 pound bout. Abboud gets the fall to advance in the tournament.
Some of the top wrestlers Nazareth, Parkland and Easton as well taking part in the action on day one. The finals for all the divisions will be settled throughout the day on Thursday.