BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty baseball is two wins away from getting back to the PIAA-6A title game. The Hurricanes with a tall task standing in their way in the quarterfinals, North Penn.
A slow start to the season is well behind the Hurricanes at this point, as the team has rounded into form. The EPC and District XI champions feeling good about themselves for another deep PIAA run.
JC Spinosa has been one of the leaders of the group, acknowledging the slow start, Spinosa is glad he and his teammates have turned the corner making another run at the PIAA title.