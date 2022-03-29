BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty Hurricanes saw two title hopes diminished in the semifinals a season ago. Both of those loses following a very successful regular season.
In 2022, the Hurricanes have a younger look to them, losing a core group to graduation. While there may be some different names throughout the starting lineup, for Andy Pitsilos, the goals remain the same.
Pitsilos has been impressed with the young talent on his roster through the preseason, and the depth they have within the pitching rotation.
One of those depth pieces, and also a second basemen, Hayden O'Neill commented on the goals from last year to this year and coming up short. O'Neill sees his team as one with a chip on its shoulder entering 2022.
The Hurricanes are 1-0 on the season, with seven games over the next 14 days.