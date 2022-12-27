ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday tournament season is upon us, over at Salisbury it was Liberty getting one win closer to the tournament title. The Lady Hurricanes with a 47-38 win over Oley Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Emma Pukszyn led all scorers and helped pace the Hurricanes offense with 17 points. Pukszyn coming up big behind the three point line as a difference maker in the win.
The Lynx keeping this one close through the first half, but it was the Hurricanes pulling away and keeping it that way in the second.
Saucon Valley knocked off the hosts in early game, they await Liberty in the title game on Wednesday.