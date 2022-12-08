BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty boys basketball program enters the third year of the Nigel Long era. Through three seasons, so far, so good for the program looking to get back to prominence.
The Hurricanes following the common theme around the valley in 2022-23, young talent penetrating the lineup. They have plenty of it, and a very capable senior in Nate Rivera to help lead the way.
Finishing near .500 last season was a stepping stone for this program which is looking to get back into EPC and District playoff contention. Early-on all signs pointing to that with a 2-0 start and a league win under their belt already.