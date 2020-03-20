BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty baseball team captured the district championship a year ago, now the Hurricanes wait for the chance to defend their crown.
The EPC squad was preparing for the 2020 campaign, but the statewide shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic put the season on hold. Liberty lost a bit to graduation after last season, but are confident about the team they currently have.
"Well, we lost 13 seniors from last year's district championship team, but we have some nice talent and they've been working real hard, and hopefully with all that goes on, we can come out here and show what we have this year," Liberty head coach Andy Pitsilos said.
Until the season resumes, Liberty is looking to sharp and ready to defend their title, when they get the chance.