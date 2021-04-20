BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Finally starting their season 11 days later than scheduled because of Bethlehem's COVID protocol, meant Liberty had to play six games in seven days, but the results were well worth the wait.
"You know, after we got shut down there, the kids were a little bit worried because of what happened last year," head coach Andy Pitsilos said. "So, yeah we were stuck with six games in our first seven days, but we came out all right, and the kids played hard and you could tell right away they wanted to play and they were really up on the season."
The Hurricanes used a total team effort to start the season 7-0. They outscored opponents 71-15 this season heading into their Tuesday night contest against Northampton.