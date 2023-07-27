ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The A-Town Throwdown carry on into the night on day one. Liberty, Muhlenberg and Lower Merion with wins to end day one of action at Cedar Beach and Allen.
The Hurricanes knocked off Lancaster Catholic, 48-32 in the evening session. Blake Hargrove leading the way with 18 points in the win for the Hurricanes.
Holding on to a three point lead at the half, the Hurricanes would take full control in the second half en route to the win.
In more late action, the Muhls overcome Southern Lehigh, 54-29 to open their tournament strong.
Wasting no time, the Muhls jumped out to a, 22-6 lead in the first half. The Spartans would try to come back in the second half but it was too little, too late.
One of the late games featured a New Jersey vs. Philadelphia area matchup. The Aces getting the better of Phillipsburg in this one, 58-34.
The Aces were busy in this one from the jump, getting out to a 37-15 lead at the break. They would continue to showcase that same dominance in the second half.