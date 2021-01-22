BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Shawn Daignault was named the new head football coach at Liberty High School, school officials announced on Friday. Daignault is set to take over for John Truby, who resigned after eight seasons leading the program.
Daignault has 23 years of coaching experience, mostly at the collegiate level. Most recently he was the defensive coordinator for Northampton for the past three seasons. His former boss, Kyle Haas, left Northampton earlier this offseason to take the top job within the Bethlehem Catholic program.
Daignault's previous coaching stops include Moravian College, Stony Brook University, University of Penn, Juniata College, and others.
He also played at Middlebury College, where he later coached as well.