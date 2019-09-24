Sports

Liberty names Hall new wrestling coach

Former Freedom leader takes over Liberty's program

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:55 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:55 PM EDT

Liberty names Hall new wrestling coach

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty named Brandon Hall officially as the school's new head wrestling coach. Hall was unanimously approved by the school board on Monday night.

Hall is familiar with wrestling in Bethlehem. He spent 2010-2018 as Freedom's coach, where he totaled 112 wins.

He takes over the program after Jody Karam stepped down from the role this off-season. Karam is the winningest coach in program history after he led the Hurricanes for more than two decades. 

