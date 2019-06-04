Sports

Liberty, Northwestern fall in PIAA baseball playoffs

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

Both Liberty and Northwestern suffered close defeats in first round games in the PIAA baseball tournament on Monday evening. Plymouth-Whitemarsh defeated the Hurricanes 6-4 and East Pennsboro edged the Tigers 3-2.

Liberty led 2-0 in the early going at DeSales University, but it was tied 2-2 going into the final frame. The Colonials scored four runs during a two-out rally in the top of the seventh inning, but Liberty had a response in the bottom half of the inning. It wasn't enough though as Liberty lost 6-4.

In Fredericksburg, Northwestern jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but it was tied at two in the sixth inning. East Pennsboro scored their third run via a fielder's choice that proved to be the winning run.

In other local high school baseball scores, CB South beat Emmaus 4-3 in eight innings, Neshaminy edged Hempfield 3-0, Souderton topped La Salle College 7-1, Blue Mountain beat Gettysburg 2-0, North Schuylkill edged Cardinal O'Hara 9-8, Notre Dame Green Pond defeated Neumann Goretti 3-2, and Schuylkill Haven defeated Dock Mennonite 8-1.

