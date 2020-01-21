BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty held on for a 74-73 win over Allen in double overtime in an EPC boys' basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday night. The victory pushed the Hurricanes' win streak to eight games.
The setback for the Canaries snapped a ten-game win streak they were on heading into the Tuesday night tilt.
Allen's Quenton Stewart finished with a game-high 25 points. Will Harper piloted Liberty with 23 markers.
The Canaries tied the game at 58 with just nine seconds left to force overtime.